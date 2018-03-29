Trees fall, not without sound, near Glenn

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

What’s with the trees cut down last week along Blue Star Highway south of Glenn?

“We did it with help from a safety grant from the Federal Highway Administration through the Michigan Department of Transportation,” Allegan County Road Commission highway engineer Jason Edwards told The Commercial Record.

“Three locations were selected: on Blue Star from North Shore Drive to 129th Avenue and from 188th Avenue to 34th Street; plus along 30th Street from 118th to 126th avenues.

“The project benefits are to reduce fixed-object crashes, increase sight distance and proactively remove trees that can fall or drop branches in the roadway,” Stewart said.

The county sent a letter Dec. 15 last year to property owners within project limits saying it would remove all trees within 27 feet of the roadways’ center and dead trees within 33 feet.

Affected property owners had rights to the trees removed and/or to ask about keeping wood chips.