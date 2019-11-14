Trester to serve third term as mayor

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck City Council Monday elected Ken Trester to a third term as

mayor. Chris Peterson was voted mayor pro-tem.

The mayor is chosen by council members. Due to the City Charter, the

mayor this year was elected before new members from the Nov. 5 election

were sworn in.

Incumbent Peterson and newcomers Garnet Lewis and Holly Leo were voted

in that night. Lewis and Leo will attend their first regular council

meeting Nov. 25.

The charter says new members begin their terms the second Monday after

the elections, which is Nov. 18. It also states the mayor and mayor

pro-tem must be chosen at the first meeting following the election —

Nov. 11 this year.

To change the rules, council must authorize an election so residents can

vote on the issue, according to City Manager Kirk Harrier.

Trester was first chosen as mayor in 2017. The mayor and mayor pro-tem

serve one-year terms. The mayor pro-tem acts as council leader when the

mayor is absent.

In other business, the council:

• Approved a temporary banner sign for the pallet sign at Lake Street

and Blue Star Highway for Lakeshore Community Chorus concerts Dec. 7-8.

• Approved the Saugatuck-Douglas Area Business Association Christmas

Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 7.

• Appointed the 2019 Holiday Lighting Committee to make recommendations

to the council on holiday decorations in parks and city rights-of-way.

Members are Catherine Simon, Laura Durham, Christian Kindel, Chris

Peterson, Sean Steele, Julie Rosa and Gregory Muncey. Council increased

spending in September for holiday lights from $9,000 to $15,000.