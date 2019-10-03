Trio of Indians rush for 100 yards in victory over Gobles

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

GOBLES—Saugatuck ran all over Gobles in a SAC Lakeshore football battle on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Three Indians ran for more than 100 yards as Saugatuck racked up 381 rushing yards en route to the 31-3 victory over the host Tigers.

“The kids gave a great effort,” Saugatuck coach Bill Dunn said. “They did an excellent job on both sides of the ball, with no touchdowns allowed by the defense and no turnovers by the offense.”

The win snapped a three-game losing skid for Saugatuck, which improved to 3-2.

“This was a much-needed win after a tough stretch of three weeks,” Dunn said.

Sophomore Benny Diaz spearheaded Saugatuck’s three-headed rushing attack with 126 yards on 12 carries. That included a 43-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that snapped a 3-3 deadlock at halftime.

Junior Keiran Boerema added 107 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Senior Donnie Drew completed the 100-yard trifecta with 107 yards on 12 carries.

“The running game was very good and very balanced,” Dunn said. “Our offense controlled the ball and time of possession.”

Dunn was quick to praise his offensive line.

“The guys up front did a nice job of controlling the line of scrimmage and creating holes,” he said.

Drew also shined on the defensive end, finishing with a game-best 11 tackles as Saugatuck limited Gobles to a first-quarter field goal. Senior Tommy Beckman was close behind with 10 tackles.

“The defense, led by Drew and Tommy, did a great job of limiting the big play,” Dunn said.

After exchanging field goals in the opening quarter—with Saugatuck’s coming from 37 yards out from Griffin Milovanski—the teams battled to a scoreless second quarter to end the half at 3-3.

The second half was much better for the Saugatuck offense, which scored two touchdowns in each of the final two quarters.

Following Diaz’s tie-breaking 43-yard run, Boerema found the end zone on a 29-yard jaunt later in the third quarter. Boerema added his second TD early in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run before sophomore Ben Drew ended the scoring with a 4-yard run.

Milovanski converted on all four of his extra-point attempts.