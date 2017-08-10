Home Around Town Truck burns hot, no one hurt
Truck burns hot, no one hurt
A Bill’s Tree Service truck caught fire Thursday in front of 6834 Sherwood Trail, Saugatuck Township, creating a fireball and billowing black smoke before Saugatuck Township Fire District crews, the Michigan State Police and neighbor fire departments arrived around 1:45 p.m. to extinguish it. “I was driving when the boom stack started smoking due to a hydraulic leak,” said owner Bill Jelsemeno. “I was able to park it away from trees and other structures before getting out. The truck is a total loss, but the fire didn’t do much damage otherwise besides singe grass around it. I am grateful to our community’s first responders,” Jelsemeno said.

