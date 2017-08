A semi-truck fire early Wednesday, Aug. 16, caused authorities to close southbound I-196 near M-40 (Exit 49) for about four hours while crews worked to douse it. Graafschap and Saugatuck Township firefighters joined Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies responding to the 1 a.m. report of the incident. The driver escaped unhurt. (Photos courtesy Saugatuck Township and Graafschap fire departmenst)