Turkeys escape pre-Thanksgiving roast

The Saugatuck Township Fire District lent its ladder truck and assistance to fight a workshop and storage space blaze at Smith’s Turkey Farm on 134th Avenue near Hamilton Nov. 7. Hamilton chief David Haverdink said the fire, which was reported at 8:30 p.m. and took close to four hours to control, was made more challenging due to a sawdust pile used for turkey bedding. Graafschap, Overisel, Salem and Hopkins township firefighters assisted. The building was a complete loss, but no turkeys were prematurely cooked. (Photo by Erin Wilkinson)