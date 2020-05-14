Twice-delayed new library work resumes

Construction resumed Thursday on the new $4.35-million Saugatuck-Douglas Douglas District Library after six weeks off due to Michigan’s Covid-19 suspension of most construction work.

It has been an on-again, off-again process for the planned single-story, 9,000-square-foot new building approved by voters in an August 2018 bond vote.

Work was first suspended from Nov. 4 last year until early February after a structural assessment showed structural errors by contractor A&G. On determining these could be corrected properly and goods stored on site were still under warranty, work resumed.

Then came Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s March 24 “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order, relaxed recently to allow most construction.

Much of the building’s exterior has been completed. Crews began hanging drywall Thursday.

“Even though there is still a lot of uncertainty,” said library director Ingrid Boyer, “we are excited that our project was able to resume so quickly.

“The metal roof will go on soon and crews will do glazing on the larger windows. Floors, tiling, ceilings and so on still need to go in indoors,” she said.

A hoped-for opening of the new library at 174 Center St., which will replace an 1870’s-built former church which now houses the facility across the street, in time for summer programming is no longer, due to delays and health concerns about gatherings, no longer is a reality.

Even after building is complete, which Boyer hopes will be in midsummer if all goes well, staff must deal with the impacts of public health orders on operations.

The library plans to reopen in phases, beginning with only the staff returning to the building and offering curbside hold pickup. Some of stages may happen in the old building on the corner of Center and Mixer streets.

Public health restrictions on holding gatherings will also prevent, or at least postpone, the library from hosting a grand opening celebration for the new building.

The new building will be twice the size of the current library, will feature more restrooms, quiet reading areas and multi-functional spaces.

Being single story, it will be more handicap accessible. The additional space will allow the library to expand its collection of materials and services.

The library’s gradual reopening will begin after the statewide stay-home order is lifted. The order now in place ends May 28.

“I can’t tell you how anxious we are to get our materials to readers,” Boyer said. “We miss them and they miss us, but we owe it also to do that safely.

“We will see.”