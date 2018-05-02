U.S. Homeowners Are Getting Excited About The ‘Uber of Lawn Care’

There was a time when people had to wait outside to hail a taxi in order to get to their next destination. Thankfully, those days are far behind us and people can bust out their trusty smart phones and call an Uber from just about anywhere in the United States.





Uber currently operates in 600 cities, across 78 countries. Over the last few years, ride-sharing services have completely revolutionized the transportation industry, and Uber is behind it all. According to Recode, Uber powered four billion rides throughout 2017 and the company wants to do even more in 2018 and for less money.





“What I want to focus on is creating a culture of efficiency, a zero-defect culture because it solves multiple things,” said Barney Harford, Uber’s first-ever chief operations officer (COO). “One, it reduces costs. Two, it creates a much more enhanced experience for our customers — for our riders, our drivers, for our restaurants.”





Though the sheer convenience of Uber is a major contributor to its massive spike in popularity, the majority of people use Uber and other ride-sharing services because of its trendiness. The “cool” effect is exactly why similar companies are gaining traction — even in completely different industries.





Homeowners love improving the look and feel of their property. In fact, landscaping projects can even increase a home’s resale value by 14%. There was a time when people had to take care of their own lawns. Thankfully, those days have gone the way of the taxi service (and dodo bird) and people can once again bust out their trusty smart phones and get out an innovative new app: “the Uber of lawn care.”





According to WRAL Tech Wire, GreenPal, a startup based in Nashville recently launched its innovative lawn care services in Nashville, Raleigh, Cincinnati, and 20 other markets.





The app gathers information about users’ yards, including aerial images and Google street view, and allows lawn care professionals to bid for the job. This could result in higher quality lawn care projects across the U.S. and a positive growth within the sector as a whole. In 2016, the U.S. lawn care industry saw approximately $77 billion in revenue — this new service could bring in even more.





Down the line, if more and more lawn care professionals embrace this innovative way of doing business, it could result in large-scale industry improvements and now just at the residential level. For example, in 2013, farmers and ranchers spent $2.6 billion on irrigation equipment, facilities, land improvements, and computer technology. If there was an organized way to bid on commercial landscaping jobs back then, the market could have been a lot more active.





“In some instances, lawn care can be done same day,” said Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal. “There are several occasions in which homeowners have listed their lawns and gotten it serviced in less than a few hours. That certainly depends on what time of day the homeowner picks and how flexible the vendor’s schedule is.”





Currently, more than 2,000 vendors are using GreenPal’s services across 23 markets, and 50,000 consumers have signed up for their lawn care sharing services.





“We provide the easiest and most convenient way for homeowners to sign up and get quotes for their lawn,” Caballero adds. “With that being said, lawn care professionals love our platform because we are the first true operating system for their industry and don’t charge a membership fee or a fee to bid.





In Raleigh alone, there are currently over 20 local vendors who have signed up to utilize GreenPal’s lawn care sharing services. Additionally, GreenPal doesn’t receive any payments until the vendor gets paid — so they are motivated to help both the end customer and the lawn care providers get what they want.





GreenPal itself handles demand creation, scheduling, route optimization, personal information, and payment processing.





“Coming from a landscaping background, we knew the pain points that needed to be addressed to make our app successful and keep the vendors happy,” he said. “Our biggest competitor is still the status quo. Most homeowners do not realize that they can get bids from multiple local vendors from their smartphone.”