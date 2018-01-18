‘Uncommonly Tweaked’ coffee-beer to debut

Beer and coffee? Please. Beer in coffee? Even better.

So it is two local businesses — Saugatuck Brewing Co. and Uncommon Coffee Roasters — have teamed up to create Uncommonly Tweaked, a new seasonal amber ale brewed with organic Peruvian El Cautivo coffee beans.

Uncommonly Tweaked will be sold in the SBC pub — part of the brewery’s 2948 Blue Star Hwy., Douglas facility — starting Saturday, Jan. 20, available to go in 6-packs and growlers.

The 2005-founded microbrewery has used UCR coffee beans in many beers through the years, including another recent release, Café Brown, a barrel-aged brown ale aged with Costa Rican coffee beans.

“We love to have the opportunity to work with local companies,” said SBC President and CEO Ric Gillette). “Uncommon Coffee Roasters has always been a great partner for us, and we are ecstatic to finally bring one of our collaborations to package.”

The process of creating a new beer with coffee always starts with a trip to UCR’s Douglas roasting facility, where SBC brewers test different coffees through a process they call “cupping.” They test for flavors, aromas, acidity and mouth-feel; then discuss how each bean can affect the beer. The two business teams work together to select a coffee that will complement the profile of the beer.

“The different coffee beans all have such intricate flavors that really add to the complexity of the beer,” SBC Head Brewer Steven Scheerhorn said. “The variety of flavors creates a unique drinking experience for the consumer.”

Uncommonly Tweaked will be available throughout SBC’s distribution footprint in 6-packs and on draft February through April while supplies last.

SBC is a full-production microbrewery with a traditional family-style pub featuring a full menu, outdoor seating and live entertainment year-round. It has a combined 31 taps between two tap rooms, offering unique beer styles all produced in house, plus wine and hard cider.

The business distributes 18 signature styles in bottles and kegs, plus others available on tap only throughout Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Florida, New Jersey and Nebraska, plus several foreign markets.

The brewery also features the only active brew-on-premise program in Michigan, using five copper kettles and an array of ingredients and recipes, allowing individual groups to brew, bottle and label their own unique creations.

Uncommon Coffee Roasters is a U.S. Department of Agriculture-certified organic small-batch specialty coffee roaster. The firm provides wholesale coffee services to more than 200 businesses of all sizes in the Midwest.

UCR’s ready-to-drink Cold Brew Coffee beverages can be found in more than 400 stores throughout 15 states. The business takes pride in its diverse partnerships and strives to work with companies that share similar values.