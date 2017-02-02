Uptight about Trump? Top problem is illicit drugs

By Mike Wilcox

It’s easy to get all up tight about President Trump and his temporary ban on immigrants from seven Muslim nations or his choice for Supreme Court justice, but we should be more concerned about a huge problem that affects every one of us.

I am writing about drugs: illegal and prescription. I don’t partake in any, whether it be common cold medicine or weed. I believe my body will fight off any kind of disease or condition I might have, and that artificial means will only inhibit the body’s immune system to resist.

I realize I am in the minority and prescription drugs are necessary for most people. However, I know a handful of people who, once having partaken, are totally dependent on those prescriptions. Having owned a tavern, I am also acquainted with many people who sought relief from illicit drugs.

I see many of these individuals as good and decent people who simply can’t cope with what life throws their way. They turn to drugs, much like others turn to cigarettes or alcohol, to take the pain that the problems cause. Their drug of choice was once cocaine, but then meth was introduced a decade ago. Despite all the hoopla of how dangerous it was, many turned to the artificial drug because it was more affordable.

Nowadays, new forms of heroin dominate many of our streets. Again, it is less expensive than the heroin of the ‘60s and ‘70s but just as potent, and is responsible for a growing number of deaths among teens and young adults.

I have written many essays on the ills of illicit drugs, but by golly, when are we as a nation going to wake up to this clear and ever present danger?

Do you realize the leading cause of accidental deaths in 2015 was drug overdose? Overdose deaths from heroin, Oxycontin, Percodan and other opioids attributed to 55,400 deaths that year — more than the number caused by car accidents, homicides and suicides.

And those deaths aren’t necessarily in urban areas. Most of us know of a teenager or young adult who has died of an overdose in our small town. Some of us know of several. Heroin permeates our rural existence as dealers from urban areas bring it to small towns knowing they can sell if for more.

Check these statistics out. Nearly 21 million Americans struggle with substance abuse addictions, which is more than the number of people with cancer. According to the Surgeon General, someone dies in this country every 19 minutes from an opioid or heroin overdose. Incredibly the economic impact of drug and alcohol abuse totals $442 billion each year, more than what’s spent to fight diabetes or heart disease.

You get my drift? Our nation faces many problems, but none more important to me than the dependency on prescription and illicit drugs. I don’t know what the answers are. I think we should concentrate more on education, health and wellbeing versus incarceration.

Teenagers and young adults take drugs because they can’t handle the pressures involved in growing up or because of peer pressure, or because they simply are bored. Others can’t handle their pain so they turn to prescription drugs and soon are addicted.

It’s a way of life in many areas. As parents, educators and social scientists, we need to figure out how to break the cycle. We can only count on government to do so much.

Life is tough, but we have to teach our teenagers and young adults there are better ways to cope than looking to drugs for pain relief and happiness.