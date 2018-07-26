Home Around Town ‘Urban Cowboy’ hosts studio opening Friday
‘Urban Cowboy’ hosts studio opening Friday
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

‘Urban Cowboy’ hosts studio opening Friday

0
7-26 Dakota 4x-cr
now viewing

‘Urban Cowboy’ hosts studio opening Friday

7-26 Cranes cabin west light 6x-cr
now playing

Crane's cabin is heirloom of history

ladyjustice
now playing

Retired judge asks state to probe city's legals

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Northshore action seeks to clarify Corps lines

7-26 Harrier Kirk 1x-cr
now playing

Saugatuck praises, raises city manager

7-26 Laura scholars 5x-cr
now playing

Mill Pond scholarships go to Saugatuck, Fennville grads

saugsign
now playing

New city committee will look at employee pay

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Let's back off the ugliness

rock-the-walk
now playing

DES Rock the Walk funder seeks sponsors

By Joseph Cappelletti

Standing at over six feet, with long dreadlocks covering his back and tattoos his arms, Dakota Shayne is someone you might expect to see walking Hollywood Boulevard.

Detroit, Los Angeles, Nashville … Shayne had traveled throughout the United States before he joined his uncle on a day trip to Saugatuck. After just one day here, he knew this was where he wanted to continue his artistic career.

“I knew there was something special about Saugatuck when I first came here,” Shayne said. “The people, the landscape and the diversity in thoughts and ideas inspired me.”

In the summer of 2016, he opened the Icon Gallery on Griffith Street with his uncle and mentor, Derrick Hollowell, who also owns the The L-Loft gallery in Grand Rapids. Shayne spent his first summer learning and experiencing the culture and dynamics of this artist haven. Inspired, he wrote a song titled “Lover’s Lane USA.”

Shayne had been writing and making music since 2016, in Nashville, Los Angeles and now Saugatuck. He describes it as urban country, a blend of rock and blues, country instrumentation and introspective lyrics, drawing inspiration from Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson and Merle Haggard.

Shayne goes by the name of Urban Cowboy on musical platforms, which embody his blend of old and new, rural and urban.

On July 4 Urban Cowboy released “Lover’s Lane USA” on Spotify. The song symbolizes the feeling of a summer in Saugatuck. Shayne plans to release an EP, which is a shorter version of an album, Aug. 4.

He will host a soft opening for his gallery, in the back of Brass Anchor, 134 Butler St., Saugatuck, this Friday, July 27,

“To be able to connect my songs, painting and community in this space is something that I couldn’t pass up,” he said.

 

 

Related Posts
7-26 Cranes cabin west light 6x-cr

Crane’s cabin is heirloom of history

Publisher 0
ladyjustice

Retired judge asks state to probe city’s legals

Publisher 0
CR 1_CR 1

Northshore action seeks to clarify Corps lines

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video