Vets march 92 for 22 to help peers

The nonprofit 92 for 22 U.S. veterans group passed down Blue Star Highway Friday as part of its third annual 92-mile walk, this year from Grand Rapids to Bridgman, to raise awareness and funds to help deal with veteran suicides (an average 22 each day) and post traumatic stress disorder. Marchers raised $6,644 in their first walk in 2017, donated funds to the 501c3 nonprofit Help for Our Disabled Troops, and more than $9,000 last year, allowing them to help one veteran get a car and another all household appliances and beds so he could get back on his feet. Its goal is to raise enough money to buy property to build an environment that offers outdoor recreation and therapeutic experiences focused on helping veterans with post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injuries and their families. For more information, visit 92for22.org. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)