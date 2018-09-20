Video ban creates outpouring of support

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

Some days I fear that political correctness is driving this country over a cliff.

For instance, I viewed a video of Lake City football players and students participating in a prayer circle on behalf of the coach’s 4-year-old daughter, who is in a downstate hospital fighting for her life. It was an incredible outpouring of support from a small community. I was nearly brought to tears.

Later I learned an obscure group called Michigan Association of Civil Rights Activists threatened suit against Lake City Schools if they didn’t take the video off Facebook. They said the video promoted a religious prayer service on school property (the football field), thus violated the separation of church and state.

“The bottom line is it’s the property of the school and the school has a responsibility to treat it just like any other school property. That means it has to remain free of religion,” claimed the group’s co-founder, Mitch Kahle.

Lake City Schools, in fear that they might be in for a protracted lawsuit that could drain the district of thousands of dollars, decided, on their attorney’s advice, to take down the video.

I understand the school’s logic, but I can’t help but think at some point some organization needs to stand up and challenge these bullies that always invoke the separation of church and state when innocent folk are simply trying to promote the better good of a community.

We should be proud of the Lake City community for taking action to help their coach’s daughter, Harper. I’m sure it means a lot to the family that harperstrong was created and shown with wild support on that football field.

I would be ashamed if I were a member of the civil rights group that threatened lawsuit. No one, from my understanding, was coerced to join this family circle. It was strictly voluntarily participation. It was simply an outpouring of support for one of the community’s own.

In a twist of irony, the attention garnered from the forced removal of the video, has greatly increased the donations that are coming in to the harperstrong movement.

“It’s not going to stop us, it’s only going to make us move forward and work harder for the support the family deserves,” said the movement’s spokesperson, Elizabeth Kramer.

That support is contagious. A couple schools have replicated the banner on the Lake City football helmets, a simple #harperstrong. I’m also noticing the banned video on individuals’ Facebook timelines.

Does this mean the heavyhanded tactics of the civil rights organization may have backfired? By gosh, it seems so. Harperstrong, Lake City and those belonging to the movement report incredible support for their efforts including the family circle.

I was so upset when I learned the video was forced to come down that this response to it warms my heart. I’m elated that the video, in its banned state, has become even more powerful and is helping a child’s fight to stay alive.