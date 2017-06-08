‘Volcano’ leveled, Douglas-Peterson spoils suit ends

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

With the “Peterson Volcano” leveled, Douglas City Council approved actions needed Monday to finalize the city’s four-year-old lawsuit against Tower Marine owner R.J. Peterson.

Douglas sued Peterson, now 90, whose marina is the largest taxpayer in the city, in 2013 claiming the business’s dredging spoils pile west of Blue Star Highway was enlarged without needed permits.

A 2015 settlement in Allegan County Circuit Court required Tower to reduce the pile, called by some the “Peterson Volcano,” and landscape it so it conformed to local land-use regulations and state environmental standards.

The order required earth fill to be moved to alongside Blue Star, adjacent to Tower property, proper drainage work be installed and all spoils material be capped to address environmental issues.

Much, but not all, of that pile reduction took place last fall. Nov. 1 was the deadline for work completion. Both parties blamed the other for the delay.

Ross Veltema of Top Grade Site Management, Tower’s project contractor, wrote Douglas engineer Brian Vilmont of Prein & Newhof Nov. 4, “The previously-dredged spoils we are working to move, essentially consist of very fine silt material that (when wet) is extremely difficult to work with.

“Despite our best efforts to manage this site, our equipment continually sinks down into the sediment, making this job take much longer than it should,” he continued.

Veltema asked the city for an extension to finish the work. “It would be completely finished by the end of February 2017,” he told Vilmont in November. That estimate proved optimistic.

“There is just a lot of water in the sediment that needs to be dewatered,” Peterson said. “It takes time to do that.”

Allegan County Circuit Court Judge Margaret Bakker March 6 denied the city’s request to tale over completing the spoils pile work itself and billing Peterson to do it, giving the marina until May 31 to complete the project.

Grading work resumed at the end of April. Council’s resolution Monday acknowledged it had been completed, as inspected and approved by Vilmont. It notes further the parties disagree as to which should pay for certain drainage improvements on the site.

Tower attorney William Sikkel III and Douglas attorney Phil Erickson struck an agreement recently whereby Douglas would drop a contempt of court motion it filed this winter if defendants agreed for all drainage improvements other than one previously paid for by the city.

Based on that, council OK’s the final settlement, including, but not limited to the following: