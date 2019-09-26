Home Around Town Volleyball results
Volleyball results
Volleyball results

Volleyball results

Council forum set Oct. 7

Saugatuck OKs increased holiday lighting money

Blue Star

Every story has two sides

Fennville inspectors talk eviction, fires

Indian boys take first place at Cougar Falcon Invite

Saugatuck suffers shutout loss at hands of Schoolcraft

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Saugatuck 3 Watervliet 0

The SAC Lakeshore match between Saugatuck and Watervliet on Tuesday, Sept. 17, turned out to be more of a mismatch.

The Indians were in control from start to finish in posting the 25-11, 25-15, 25-7 win to improve to 2-0 in divisional action.

Aerin Baker paced Saugatuck (11-9-2 overall) with 15 kills and four blocks. She also matched Karissa Moerler and Josie Lubben for team-high honors with three aces.

Abby Hartgerink had 13 assists, while Zoe Myers chipped in with six assists.

Fennville 0 Gobles 3

Gobles proved to be too much for Fennville as the Blackhawks dropped this SAC Lakeshore contest by a score of 25-8, 25-12, 25-12.

Calyssa Howard had 10 assists, 11 digs and two aces in the losing cause. Trista Lindley added 22 digs and three kills.

Fennville 2 River Valley 3

A back-and-forth match went against Fennville on Monday, Sept. 23.

The Blackhawks fell 21-25, 30-28, 23-25, 25-19, 15-11 to River Valley.

Abby Long played well in the loss with 17 kills, 11 digs and seven aces. Calyssa Howard added 31 assists, Maddy Dalton had 11 kills and Jessica Sanchez had 18 digs and seven aces.

 

