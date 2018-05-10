Voters nix $50.7-million SPS bond request

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Public Schools voters flunked a $50.7-million bond issue that would fund major renovations, but passed a sinking fund request Tuesday.

The district’s proposal to raise property owners’ tax rates approximately 1.17 mills for 25 years failed by a 1,005-719 vote. A request to extend the .5-mill sinking fund for five years passed 968-779.

Had both passed, the increases would have cost the owner of a $300,000 home roughly $175 a year or $15 a month, school officials said.

The more-modest sinking fund will be used to maintain school infrastructure and sites, plus enhance building security and upgrade technology.

Much of the Saugatuck High School building is 44 years old. Its middle school addition was built in 2001. Douglas Elementary School was built in 1957, with the most recent additions and renovations occurring in 2008.

The State of Michigan defines the useful life of a school building at 40 years, district officials said.

Passing the bond, they said, would improve the schools through long-term strategic planning and infrastructure upgrades including: