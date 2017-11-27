Vultures follow me everywhere

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

It seems like everywhere I go I am followed by buzzards. I have searched the Internet and talked to friends about its meaning. Some say a family member is about to die. Others claim some kind of bad luck is about to be bestowed upon me. I choose to believe it’s all a coincidence.

Buzzards, or turkey vultures as they are more commonly known, first began showing up at my Florida home 12 years ago. The large, ugly birds that feed on the dead and have a wingspan some times greater than 6 feet, came in large numbers to roost on the top of my tall house.

And they stayed there. Each morning they would take off in different directions to scavenge for road kill, only to return at dusk.

I tried several ways to shoo the pests away, but failed. I bought a BB gun, but the BBs didn’t make a dent in the vultures’ thick hide. I bought a slingshot hoping to scare them away with rocks slung at them. It didn’t work, mainly because my aim was awful.

Many times a couple dozen so would hang on my upper deck, which looked out on a river. I suppose from that height they could spot dead fish. I’d take after them with a broom. Some would leave briefly, but others would sit in their places hissing at me. According to Google, have no call, but can hiss up a storm.

I guess I could have cohabitated with the birds, other than they left their fecal remains all over the deck. Every day I had to wash it off with a hose. Wait more than a day and the smell was too pungent for my sensitive nose.

Someone suggested placing red towels on the deck. I did that and for a while the birds stayed away. Apparently the red was not to their liking. Eventually, however, they became immune to the towels and returned to the deck and roof.

When I moved to Northern Michigan, I noticed turkey vultures in March flying above my home. They soared effortlessly overhead every morning and night. Not just a few buzzards either. There were at least 100.

Upon further investigation I learned they were roosting in a hollowed-out tree 100 feet from my house. When they returned each day at dusk, the they sat for the night tightly together in the tree. It is hard to imagine so many birds in one tree, but that is the way of the buzzard.

Again I wondered, What it is with vultures and me? Why do they choose to nest on my house or in my backyard when there are large expanses of forest only a few miles away?

We moved to Alabama and I didn’t give it much thought — until they started showing up near my home couple of weeks ago. I hadn’t heretofore noticed vultures here even though road kill was prevalent. Thus, when I noticed several dozen sitting in my pecan trees I began to wonder.

It turns out they were feeding on a deer that had died in the lot next to ours. In a matter of hours they had stripped the carcass of edible remains. The vultures returned for the next three days, I guess hoping there would be another dead animal to feast upon, but I can now safely write they have left the Wilcox homestead.

Let me backtrack. They had left. Now they have returned, circling the skies effortlessly in the fall wind. Dozens appear over my property every evening, returning from a day of scavenging to a roost at a place I do not know yet.

I’m not going to believe that sinister hogwash people were saying. No one died in their presence and only good luck came my way. Heck, my wife keeps threatening to purchase another dog.

Maybe I should suggest a couple vultures instead. I’ve grown so accustomed to them being around, they might as well become pets.