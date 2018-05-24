Home Around Town Wade’s Bayou marina work underway
Wade's Bayou marina work underway
By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Work is underway on a new Wade’s Bayou public marina next to downtown Douglas.

Contractor Riverwork Construction last week began its $149,069 Phase 1 work on the estimated $2.3-million multi-phased project.

When finished, Phase 1 will provide mooring for five to 10 boats, depending on length, and more should boats raft off each other.

It will be operated as a transient facility for both short-term “shopper docks” (local boaters looking for a place to park their vessel for a few hours while visiting Douglas) and short-term visitors spending one or two nights.

Work underway includes installing $27,714.50 worth of kebony decking, a $23,100 50-foot gangway system and $21,885 fixed main pier. It is scheduled for completion Aug. 17.

Building a $63,000 floating dockage system, also part of Phase 1, will come after.

The full marina, to be built over time as funding allows, will consist of two main piers with 44 slips, plus 146 feet of broadside docking. At least part of its aim is to dock yacht owners’ day-use dinghies for downtown shopping.

The new marina will require harbor dredging to the site plus spoils storage somewhere.

In a separate project, the Michigan Natural Resources Trust fun board has recommended the legislature grant Douglas $1,001,400 to acquire the now-private Point Pleasant three blocks north Wade’s Bayou, just east of the Blue Star Bridge.

The existing 1-acre, 15-slip marina at 201 S. Washington St. also boasts a house, guesthouse, pool house and 500 feet of Kalamazoo Lake frontage.

 

