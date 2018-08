The Wade’s Bayou public marina in downtown Douglas last week saw Phase 1 expansion last week add a 50-foot gangplank and floating dock to the fixed dock installed there this June, completing a $149,069 effort budgeted for during the 2016-2017 fiscal year. Boaters and fishermen wasted no time taking advantage. The full marina, to be built over time as funding allows, will consist of two main piers with 44 slips, plus 146 feet of broadside docking. (Photos by Scott Sullivan)