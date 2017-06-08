War on terror is not hopeless

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

Terrorism continues to be a subject I think about often. It’s hard for me to fathom Isis or homegrown radical terrorists killing people en masse in an Orlando nightclub or at an Arianna Grande concert. But as the London Bridge killings last weekend indicate, there are thousands of martyrs willing to kill and be killed in the name of Islam and Allah.

The key to winning the war on terror is to somehow get these displaced Muslim immigrants to assimilate into Western society. It will be a gradual process, but one that we must encourage at all costs. Learning our language and Western ways in favor of the old country has been the key throughout history in eliminating terror.

I have noticed firsthand how it can work. Hamtramck, Mich., is not a perfect example, but as the owner of a newspaper there for several years, I interacted with the Muslim community in a variety of ways and watched with joy as they slowly but surely integrated into the school system and local government.

Now Hamtramck is a majority Muslim. There are just as many mosques as Catholic churches. Call to Prayer, which use to be a major controversy between Christians and Muslims, is now widely accepted. The city government has more elected Muslim council people than non-Muslim.

And guess what? There has never been the threat of a terrorist attack in Hamtramck. I attribute that to the fact Muslims there have assimilated into American culture. Yes, they pray a couple times of day, but then they go right back to their business or home and conduct their daily activities like most Americans.

From what I understand, however, Hamtramck is an exception. Most Muslims do not assimilate, or haven’t yet. The problem is far worse in Europe, where many larger cities have ghettos they call “no go zones.” These areas are out of bounds to Christians and even police. They are breeding grounds for radicals who wish to impose Sharia law on all parts of the world.

Since the upheaval in Iraq and Syria and the waves of immigrants pouring into Europe from those war-torn areas, the number of Muslims inhabiting European cities has risen dramatically. A lot of experts point to Brussels as a Muslim powder keg waiting to burst. That’s because its “no go zone” is greatly feared by law enforcement. The population of Brussels is nearly 30-percent Muslim.

Paris has always been a multicultural city, but its population is nearing 20-percent Muslim thanks to the relocation of many immigrants in the last few years. Again, those immigrants aren’t assimilating. They stay together, speak their own language and live according to Sharia law.

The same can be said for London, where the Muslim population is approaching 18 percent. Scotland Yard says there are at least 20,000 possible terrorists in the United Kingdom on its watch list, and some say they are woefully undermanned when it comes to preventing terrorism. I would have to agree after learning one of the London Bridge terrorists was well known. He appeared in a TV station video titled “The Jihadist Next Door” and had been reported to police on several occasions by neighbors.

The neighbors were right. They were vigilant, as our leaders have asked us to be, and reported who they thought was a suspicious character. Because of political correctness or not enough manpower, law enforcement ignored the video and the neighbors. If law enforcement would have been more vigilant, seven lives would have been saved.

Vigilance is one thing. All of us, including law enforcement, have to become more aware of their surroundings.

But once immigrants settle, they have to be encouraged to assimilate. Hamtramck is an example of what can work. Sure it’s a small city in a big world, but let’s build on its success.