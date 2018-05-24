‘Wash’ed out

You can fish on either side of the concrete blocks set to separate the Kalamazoo River from Washington Street under the Blue Star Bridge in Douglas, thanks to high Great Lakes water levels. Lakes Michigan-Huron (considered one by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which measures and records lake levels) had risen as of last week to 580.48 feet above sea level, up from 580 at the end of April and close to 5 inches above the same time last year. That’s 16.34 inches above the average level of 578.67 feet. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)