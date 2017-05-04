Water main break not enough to ‘float boat’

The Saugatuck-Douglas Area Business Association has released a new Map App helping mobile-device users locate local businesses, historical landmarks, learn about special events and more.

Built by Julie Abel of Jabber Design, the application can be downloaded via iPhone or Android app stores by searching Saugatuck Douglas Map App.

Users can turn on geo-location to sort business listings by proximity and enable messaging to receive periodic deals and exclusive invitations for food and drink specials, event reminders and more.

“Engaging visitors on every media platform can insure bringing more business to our businesses, especially younger folks who are increasingly using phones as navigational tools,” SDABA administrator Gregory Muncey said.

The association, which represents more than 200 area businesses and service, has worked for 35 years to draw customers to its clients through its Visitors Guide, easy-to-read maps, hosting events, educational seminars and more.

For more information, visit saugatuckdouglas.com or call (269) 857-1626.