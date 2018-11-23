Waypost adds to local craft brewing scene

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Waypost Brewing Co., open on the 58-acre former Earl’s Berry Farm north of Glenn, has joined neighbors making the area a year-round craft-brewing, winery and cider-making destination.

“We’re another unique experience, says Hannah Lee, 32, who with partner Chuck Stenhardt, 31, launched their tasting room and production space at 1630 Blue Star Hwy. Sept. 18 after eight months of renovations.

Lee, a Canadian with an English literature degree, knows “another unique” isn’t necessarily an oxymoron.

“Each establishment offers its own experience,” she says. “As a whole, guests value the authenticity of each one.”

Stenhardt, who grew up in Grand Rapids, met Lee in Ontario. He earned a degree from Brock University there in viticulture (grape growing) and oenology (winemaking). She was studying brewing science after a stint working with a vintner in a medieval Spanish village not far from Portugal.

“After a day lugging hoses and cleaning tanks in a cellar,” said Lee, “something English lit majors wind up doing, you’ve seen enough wine. What you want is a cold glass of beer.”

She and Stenhardt became friends, stayed in contact, “and I persuaded her to come to West Michigan,” he remembers.

“There is good water,” Lee says. “There’s also a great wine and brewing culture. Michigan craft beers are famed for their creativity.

“Now we’re on a berry farm, it makes sense to brew using resources — raspberries, blackberries, flora, well water — right around us.

“Drive in to Waypost (the tasting room and 10-barrel production plant are back from the road) and you’ll see what our farmhouse-style beers make use of.”

The couple acquired the land last December, “and spent New Year’s stripping linoleum and ripping down drywall,” says Lee. “We updated at the same time as keeping the space true to what it is.”

Furniture, designed and created by Goebel & Co. in St. Louis, features form and functionality. An outdoor seating area offers garden setting and a fire pit for chilly fall, spring and summer evenings.

“‘Waypost’ is a stopping point on a journey, but to us,” says the couple’s website, waypostbeer.com, “your visit fulfills our passion for our craft.”

Twelve rotating taps offer beers ranging from traditional Belgian styles to seasonal and contemporary craft favorites. Guests can enjoy flights by the glass or take something to go in growlers, howlers and/or bottled four-packs.

Waypost beers are also available locally at The Southerner in Saugatuck, Borrowed Time in Douglas, plus select sites in South Haven and Grand Rapids.

Stenhardt and Lee are transitioning from light summer brews to stouts, warming beers and seasonals from ingredients now in stock.

You can tell from the product names what you’re going to get. The strongest, as of our visit, was VIPA, a Vino double-IPA brewed with Gewürztraminer, a light, dry Alsatian white wine.

Raspberry Wheat, Sea Salt Stout, the house table lager, Blueberry Porter, Saison and Saison Sauvage, Norwegian and Session India Pale Ales also are just that: basics, with a twist.

Waypost will host a Christmas tree fundraiser Friday, Nov. 23. Ten percent of each sale will benefit Fennville’s Ladders of Hope food pantry.

After the holidays, Waypost will collect trees and partner with Highland Games organizers to host a Christmas tree toss and bonfire afterwards.

While Waypost offers a small snack menu, guests are also welcome to pack picnics. Its event calendar is filling up with live music and seasonal festivities. Walls offer changing local art displays.

Winter tasting room hours are Tuesdays through Fridays from 3 to 9 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m.

Bookings for groups and holiday parties are being accepted. For more information visit waypostbeer.com or email info@waypostbeer.com.