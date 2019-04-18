Home Around Town Weed, help Dune’s State Park
Weed, help Dune's State Park
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources invites volunteers to remove invasive weeds such as garlic mustard from Saugatuck Dunes State Park Monday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Work is similar to weeding a garden, says the agency, and can be an enjoyable way to spend time outdoors while helping state ecosystems and learning about their inhabitants. Volunteers should bring work gloves, drinking water and appropriate clothing for outdoor work, including log pants and sturdy, closed-toe shoes. For more information and/or to register, visit Michigan.gov/DNRVolunteers.

 

Clean beach; boost, enjoy spring outdoors

The Alliance for the Great Lakes invites the community to enjoy the outdoors and perform a service by cleaning up Saugatuck Dunes State Park as part of its Adopt-a-Beach Spring Kick-off Saturday, April 20, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Participants, who should meet at the park picnic shelter, are advised to bring grungy gloves for picking up trash, sun block (being optimistic), raincoat (being realistic), comfortable shoes (it’s a half-mile hike to the beach) and a sense of humor.
Sponsors are Mary McKSchmidt and the “Don’t Let It Fly or the Great Lakes Will Cry” team committed to eliminating mass balloon releases hereabouts.
Last year, more than 14,000 Adopt-a-Beach volunteers picked up 35,606 pounds of litter as part of 900 clean-ups around the region. In addition, participants collect data about types of trash, which is shared with beach managers and scientists, helping them plan proactive means to reduce it.
To register, visit greatlakesadopt.org/Secure/Event/14875.

