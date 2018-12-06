Weird headlines brighten week

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

It’s been a long week. My dog is sick, thus I’ve had very little sleep. My vehicle needs repairs thus I’ve had to set aside money I don’t have. And all my annual bills, including property tax, are due this week. That’s more money I have to pull from somewhere.

So I’ve decided to put on my smiley face, get out of the doldrums and jump on the Internet to find the weird and unusual. I always manage a smile or two when I read headlines like these from true stories:

Woman pleads guilty to causing death by sitting on boyfriend

Lonely Chinese man buys puppy only to find out later it is a rat

Alleged sexual abuse of guinea pig in parking lot under investigation, deputies say

American Airlines passenger left in wheelchair overnight in airport after flight is cancelled

Man says he killed girlfriend but will surrender after he smokes crack, South Carolina cops say

Florida Atlantic University students threaten to kill professor after he schedules 7 a.m. exam, police say

Toothbrush holder in bathroom turns out to be a jar dating back to 1900 BC

“Crazy Rich Asians” flops at Chinese box office

Lawsuit over sound of cowbells divides small German town

Realistic Christmas decorations fool passerby who tries to save fake dummy hanging from roof

Football players suspended from team for running naked with Oreos wedged in buttocks

Grandmother mistaken for man ends up in male jail cell

Texas man drives away from car crash with other man on his hood

Payless opens fake luxury store, sells customers $20 shoes for $600 as experiment

Pastor takes church service to new heights by preaching on zip line

Oakland University to fight shooters with hockey pucks

Young Scots say not drinking alcohol holds back their careers

Man crushed to death by forklift driven by pet dog

German teen loses license after 45 minutes

Massachusetts mayor first in line as recreational marijuana sales begin

Russian cops put out fire with snowballs

Woman, 73, worried about meth she is smoking asks doctor to test it

Italian town catches 58,000 speeding cars in two weeks

Texas students will soon learn slavery played major role in Civil War

Man’s runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid

As I reported at the top, these headlines are not fake news. Our world can be crazy at times.

After looking through these headlines, my week got better. No matter how bad we think we have it, lots of others have it worse. Just remember that.