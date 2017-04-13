What price free choice? single hauler issue asks

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Township will survey residents as to their views on a single waste hauler after an April 5 public hearing drew passionate comments for and against such a measure.

Pros and cons remain much as they did in 2009 when the township board chose not to join neighbors Douglas, Saugatuck city and Laketown Township adopting a single waste hauler mandate.

Such jurisdiction-wide contracts can save average residents money, reduce wear and tear caused by multiple trucks on roads, plus minimize noise and pollution that emanate from such vehicles.

They can also deny residents and merchants their choice of haulers and ability to customize services, and free-enterprise competition.

“The big problem,” said former supervisor Bill Wester, who voted against a single hauler policy eight years ago, “is it’s government depriving the public of their right to choose.

“If we do this for trash haulers, why not plumbers, electricians and other private service providers? Where do we stop? It is winner-take all,” he said.

Since then Wester has left office, and township voters twice turned down proposals to maintain Allegan County recycling services via a mandatory $36-per-household surcharge.

That change in some residents’ ability to procure recycling was a factor in the board revisiting single-hauler possibilities, but not necessarily the driving factor.

“I estimate price savings for ‘standard’ residences would be about $25 quarterly based upon rough figures, or a $100 annual savings per residence for a 96-gallon container on a weekly pickup schedule,” township manager Aaron Sheridan apprised the board, based on comparable average savings in neighbor municipalities, all three of which contract with Laketown-based Chef Container.

The township could negotiate rates and terms — including new services such as recycling and yard waste collections, plus pickup dates and hours — for normal periods of about five years and have noncompliance penalties.

Sheridan’s March 27 memo to board members also noted the aforesaid free choice drawbacks.

“What each of these issues ‘weigh’ to you as a legislator should be decided after careful consideration,” the manager counseled.

“Saugatuck and Douglas councils, while governing much smaller areas and populations, did find success reaching out directly with a mail survey — at a cost to all their taxpayers.

“I would only recommend this approach if the board feels strongly that single waste hauling is a more than 50-percent acceptable given a strong price incentive,” Sheridan’s memo said.

The board noted 79 letters or emails had been sent the township regarding adopting a single hauler: 22 in favor and 57 opposed. Public comments at the hearing mirrored that distribution.

“If the township goes forward,” said Chris Mantels, “it should put the proposal on the ballot so everyone can vote on it.” Rich Beebe, a fellow resident, concurred.

Trustee Roy McIlwaine moved that the township formally survey residents for their views on a single waste hauler. “This proposal is also a freedom-of-choice issue for those who want safer roads, less pollution and maybe cheaper rates,” he noted.

“I’d rather drop this discussion completely,” countered clerk Brad Rudich. “At least until I am out of office.”

The board voted 3-2 to instruct Sheridan to prepare such a survey. McIlwaine, supervisor Jon Phillips and trustee Doug Lane were in favor. Treasurer Lori Babinski and Rudich were opposed.