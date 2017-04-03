What To Expect From The New iPhone Update

Apple released its iOS 10.3 update early last week, boasting a variety of useful features. For those who are late on the uptake, this software revamp offers some risky new features, which according to Business Insider have not caused any major problems so far. Before you check yes on this update, here is what to expect.

A New Storage System

This is a big move for Apple, taking iPhone and iPad users from the old HFS+ storage system to the brand new Apple File System. According to Apple, this system is better suited for Flash/SSD storage and includes “strong encryption.” They expect this to help devices run faster and more efficiently. Some users were even surprised with added storage space once the update finished installing.

Business Insider reported a few weeks before the update came out that any glitch in the system could cause the user to lose all of their files, making it a risky move. Any increase in usability is welcome though, as more of our daily activities happen on our phones. For example, 52% of all paid search clicks happen on mobile devices. This new update will hopefully make such clicks happen more quickly.

An Easy Way To Find Your Missing AirPods

Always misplacing your AirPods? Well, Apple’s new update offers a new way to locate your Apple-branded wireless headphones more quickly. Users can now search for their AirPods using the Find My iPhone app, USA today reports. Users can use the app to either play a sound on the AirPods or show the last spot where they were connected to their phone. Apple released their new headphones at the end of last year. With this new update, they are attempting to improve AirPod user experience.

And more…

While the new storage system and the ability to easily locate missing AirPods were two of the most celebrated update features, this software revamp offers numerous other features, Business Insider reports. For those using CarPlay, you can now see what song is coming next and what apps you have recently used. CarPlay users can also now enjoy daily playlists and new Apple Music Categories.

Adding to useful media features, users can now watch iTunes video rentals on all of their devices. You will also be able to share and play back Podcast episodes through the Messages app. As for your good friend Siri, this technology can now help you schedule with ride-booking apps.

Sold? You can find this update in your Settings app.