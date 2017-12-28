What’s left of Singapore? Survey will explore

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

New owners of land called the “Wild Heart of Sauga-tuck” by some have won state approval to conduct an archeological survey of land they’ve proposed for a boat basin ringed by homes where the lost 1800s lumber settlement Singapore once stood.

Jeff Padnos-owned North-Shore of Saugatuck LLC also won Michigan Department of Natural Resources approval last week to build a 20-foot-wide driveway to an existing home overlooking the Kalamazoo River channel to Lake Michigan.

NorthShore in March acquired 308 acres north of the channel from the Aubrey McClendon estate. Since then it has sold four homes on 15 lots approved for the past owner and proposed 7-acre boat basin ringed by 23 homes further inland.

Some of the latter site was once occupied by Singapore, discussed thus in a state historical marker at Saugatuck City Hall:

“Beneath the sands near the mouth of the Kalamazoo River lies the site of Singapore, one of Michigan’s most famous ghost towns.

“Founded in the 1830s by New York land speculators, who hoped it would rival Chicago or Milwaukee as a lake port, Singapore was in fact, until the 1870s, a busy lumbering town. With three mills, two hotels, several general stores, and a renowned ‘wildcat’ bank, it outshone its neighbor to the south, ‘The Flats,’ as Saugatuck was then called.

When the supply of timber was exhausted the mills closed, the once-bustling waterfront grew quiet. The people left, most of them settling here in Saugatuck. Gradually, Lake Michigan’s shifting sands buried Singapore.”

Romantic? Yes. But what, if anything, remains on the site from Singapore? Or, for that matter, prehistoric settlements?

The DEQ apprised NorthShore Dec. 1 of 11 issues that need addressing before the agency weighs approving the firm’s development. Among them were environmental impacts that may be caused by excavating 161,750 cubic yards of sand, then redistributing them elsewhere on NorthShore’s property, and archeological survey findings.

A map reproduced nearby geo-references Singapore’s 1873 historic plat and the proposed marina area. The DEQ Dec. 15 approved the developer using ground-penetrating radar to survey 14.3 acres where the Singapore site and proposed basin overlap.

Much of the former settlement’s western portion lies under a state-defined critical dune created in part by 1906 federal channel excavation, hence it won’t be included.

NorthShore is allowed to mechanically excavate localized areas of interest identified, then replace spoils and restore land from which they were taken.

Ball State University Applied Anthropology Laboratories (AAL) Nov. 14 furnished NorthShore phase one research design for approximately 21.64 acres — for the marina and a lay-down area for excavated sand southeast of it — to be developed.

“First, for the lay-down area,” AAL geoarcheologist and project director Matthew Purtill apprised NorthShore attorney Carl Gabrielse, “a combination of shovel testing and bucket augering will be used to test the upper 1.2 meters of the soil profile.”

Purtill will assess project area soils and the potential for cultural material to be buried below the standard

depth (greater than 50 centimeters).

“For the marina area,” Purtill went on, “a combination of shovel testing, geophysical survey and monitoring will be used to assess the potential presence of cultural materials at various depths …

“Due to project restrictions, including total depth of excavation and presence of a high water table, AAL proposes a staged approach that will assess the potential for intact cultural materials at various depths within the marina basin area.”

Purtill reported historical maps show parts of two mills and perhaps a historic cemetery may still exist under dune sands in the area. It is uncertain whether intact features such as cellars, cisterns, privies, fence lines, roads, refuse pits and/or trash dumps remain on site. Nor why 130-year-old toilets, even if found, merit preservation.

Given ongoing sand migration, “dune studies,” he said, “suggest many archeological resources, even ones of the historic period, could be buried at depth below typical shovel test excavations. Conversely, the drifting nature of dune fields also presents the potential of wind scouring and re-excavation of areas previously buried.”

All work will be done using State Historic Preservation Office-accepted methods, including not conducting the survey if soils are snow-covered or frozen, Purtill said.

The driveway approved Dec. 21 by the DEQ will spur south, then west of NorthShore’s existing paved road through 276 feet of critical dunes to a dwelling once occupied by caretakers for a Denison family home.

The Denisons owned land north and south of the channel for close to 50 years before McClendon, a billionaire natural-gas magnate killed in a March 2016 single-car crash a day after being indicted on federal of trying to rig oil prices, purchased it in June 2006.

The permit requires side slopes to less than 3.1 grades and restoring disturbed sites according to pre-submitted re-vegetation plan.