White will again run iconic Douglas Barrel

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Michael “Mick” White will return for his third through fifth summers running the Douglas Root Beer Barrel after city council — meeting via teleconference Monday due to Covid-19 health restrictions — accepted his bid to again operate the historic, iconic structure.

How he will do so, at least for this season, is predicated on state health guidelines extended by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to at least June 16 this year.

Council chose White’s bid over competitive three-year offers from Todd and Natalie Martinson, dba The Historical Root Beer Barrel LLC of Douglas, and Homes Holdings LLC of Allegan.

Members evaluated applications based on previous business experience, proposed business plan and financial stability.

Previously, White owned a local retail business, then the Sunset Subs eatery in Douglas’ Weathervane Mall from 2000 to 2008. “We provide a unique experience. The food is good too,” he says of his Barrel effort.

Per terms, he will make payments of $750 for the 2020 season, $800 for 2021 and $850 for 2022 to the city.

If extensions are rewarde, payments of $900 will be due for the 2023 season and $950 for 2024. Revenues collected will be used for park maintenance.

The meeting agenda packet included three testimonial emails, sent to the city’s online contact page, favoring White’s offer. They came from local and summer-visiting families.

The 17-foot-tall barrel, a concession stand from which root beer and foot-long hot dogs were sold from the 1950s to mid-1970s, was renovated and installed three summers ago on the West Ferry and Center streets corner it now occupies.

The structure sat dormant and decayed for decades until 2011, when Saugatuck Douglas History Center members heard it was slated for demolition and bought it for $1.

A Friends of the Barrel group raised funds to save it, cleaned out and dismantled the structure, then sanded, repaired and refinished its 120 curved redwood staves, plus made new ones.

The refurbished materials were stored in a barn while alternative sites and potential uses were weighed.

It was placed on city-owned land in summer 2016. Since then landscaping has been done around it, lighting and signage installed, plus more.

A new interpretative sign northeast of the barrel, facing the cross streets, tells and depicts its history on one side and restoration efforts on the other.

The city has added parking on the site, which also boasts five picnic tables, a cornhole game and porta-potty.