Why aren’t you shopping locally?

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

I don’t care what they might trumpet in Washington, D.C., or California; our economy here hasn’t gotten much better in the last few years. Here we work hard every day just to keep food on the table.

It isn’t much different if you own your own business. As a newspaper we call on most area businesses to sell them advertising so their goods and services get notice from people who read the newspaper. It can be tough sledding because a lot of people have cut back on what they spend.

I encourage you to keep what money you have here in our local area. I implore you to spend it with local merchants who live here and support the area. These are the people in the long term who will improve the economy and make life better for you and your family.

It aggravates me to hear people talk about spending their money out of the area or online. They think they can get merchandise cheaper, but don’t realize the difficulty in getting that merchandise serviced. They certainly don’t take into account the quality compared to what they can buy locally.

I was recently browsing my Facebook timeline when I noticed a local school was asking for t-shirt, sweatshirt and hat orders from an out-of-state company. It angered me because a public school should know better. Most of their funding comes from taxpayers within their district, including an embroidery company that would love to bid on school business.

Too often public schools take their business out of the area, away from businesses that are supporting them. When I had a print shop many years ago, I tried on several occasions to be able to bid on the local school’s printing. You think they would give me the time of day? Heck no.

A friend of mine is an Amazon junkie. He buys anything and everything from Jeff Bezos, who is now the second richest man in the world. Recently I started comparing the pricing for items on Amazon with the pricing at local businesses. My friend was amazed to learn that many of the Amazon items were priced higher than those at local stores.

Many of us are like the public schools, choosing to buy from big box stores or online, who are succeeding at the expense of our local businesses — you know, the wife or husband who have dumped their life savings into the little downtown shop, and have a hard time competing with the out-of-town big guys that are fueled by venture capitalists and buy merchandise in bulk.

I urge you spend your hard-earned dollars with your friends and neighbors. They are the people who will be there when the going gets tough. They are the merchants who will sacrifice everything to see that your needs are serviced.

If you need help deciding who some of these merchants might be, refer to this newspaper. A good number of them advertise with us. Please take a second look before you decide to drive out of the area or jump online to purchase from Amazon. There are many great choices in this area.