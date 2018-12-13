Why not sculpture for Douglas sign?

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Signs are downtown Douglas merchants hope a new sign or marker at the corner of Center Street and Blue Star Highway will direct more business their way.

LebenArt Gallery owner John Leben is pitching the Downtown Development Authority a possible metal sculpture by Saugatuck artist Cynthia McKean.

John Thomas, owner of Mixed Media Gallery among other Center Street businesses, wrote the DDA board in advance of its Dec. 11 meeting, since canceled, that any such marker’s primary function should be to encourage drivers to turn off Blue Star and “discover our downtown.”

The structure’s effectiveness boosting traffic is important if businesses there are going to survive, he said.

The DDA, granted a city license to use part of its right-of-way southeast of Blue Star and Center, last month replaced a blown-over sign there with a temporary marker.

Thomas Nov. 24 thanked the Authority for providing the $1,409.47 to do so, but also noted the sign devotes only 6 percent of its surface to an arrow pointing people to turn and 1 percent to the word “Downtown.”

“The biggest message,” he said, “is Douglas, which makes it appear a ‘Welcome’ sign and does not help to differentiate Douglas from Downtown Douglas.”

Thomas noted new visitors to the community driving 30 to 35 mph on Blue Star, “would have approximately 4 seconds to find and read the message in the distance between the (Lake Vista SuperValu) grocery store entrance and intersection.

“Add to the scenario the fact that the person driving is navigating a car in traffic and paying attention to the road/intersection, and the chances of communicating effectively with this sign decrease even more.”

Leben said a recent Saug-atuck-Douglas Convention & Visitors Bureau meeting had drawn a large crowd of gallery owners and artists, including McKean, to discuss further branding the area as “the Art Coast of Michigan.”

“As the DDA sign committee considers options for signage to define Douglas (our segment of the ‘Art Coast’), I strongly suggest that a monumental and iconic sculpture on the corner of Blue Star and Center Street be the anchor and identifier” for the city, Leben continued.

“I don’t think the sculpture should be a sign, but a separate and distinctive element that stands apart from the sign. The sculpture will be an impressive symbol of the arty community we are in Douglas and set us apart from that other town across the river.”

He noted McKean is a local artist with several works on display in the area, including the “Family of Man” sculpture in downtown Sauga-tuck’s Coghlin Park.

“I sent her a picture I put together (Leben specializes in digital paintings) of one of her sculptures with the Douglas sign in front of it, I estimated it should be 20 feet tall and asked her what that would cost.

“She is consulting with the people who fabricate her sculptures to come up with a ballpark, but I’m guessing $40-50K,” Leben said.

McKean responded Dec. 4 thanking him for his inquiry. adding pricing would be for the sculpture only, not including tax if applicable, engineering stamp if required and installation.

“Looking at public sculptures in other towns,” Leben wrote the DDA, “it seems that most are paid for by generous donors, either companies in the communities or wealthy residents.

“This sculpture can be paid for with a combination of grants and local contributors,” he said.