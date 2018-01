It was a bit bizarre, as luaus go, but not too bad as James Brandess Studios & Gallery brought a taste of the tropics to downtown Saugatuck Jan. 30. Fun included live ukulele music by Mike Hefferan and Aileen Nishioka, Hawaiian-inspired cuisine by Bill Galligan, bad jokes about folks getting lei-ed, colorful indoor art to brighten the snowy landscape outdoors and at least one dog who was less than impressed with the human antics. (Photos by Scott Sullivan)