Woman found dead in snow at Shangrai La

Police are investigating the death of a 40-year-old woman found by children Sunday in a playground near Shangrai La Mobile Home Park.

Police were called around 2 p.m. to the scene at 6180 Blue Star Hwy. east of Saugatuck, where they found the body of Jamie Jon Dollar lying in snow near a basketball court.

She appeared to have been dead of hypothermia for some time, said the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office. “There are no signs of foul play,” Capt. Chris Kuhn said.

The sheriff’s office is still awaiting toxicology results to determine if intoxicants were a contributing factor.

More information will be released after Tuesday’s autopsy, Kuhn said.