Women propose Wade’s Bayou Kindness Rocks

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Seen the Kindness Rocks at Pier Cove? Longtime area residents Sally Branderhorst and Margaret Kennedy O’Malley want to bring that expression of the Kindness Project to Wade’s Bayou.

Douglas City Council Monday reviewed a March 27 email from the women proposing a 10 x 24-inch sign on a 2-foot stake with two boot trays under it containing sand and rocks.

The Kindness Project began in 1996 as a way for families to honor their deceased child and help themselves heal via random, usually anonymous acts of kindness. Small “gardens” holding painted rocks with positive sayings on them are one of movement’s popular expressions.

“We are close enough,” says the women’s email, “that the upkeep won’t be a problem.

“We will be registered with the Kindness Project and have a Facebook page named ‘Douglas Rocks With Kindness,’” Branderhorst and O’Malley said. “People have shown great support.

“We believe that the community could benefit from such a positive cause. Please let us know what further steps must be done to get this underway,” they said.