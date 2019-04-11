Women Who Care give brothers lift

Allegan County Women Who Care March 14 donated $8,250 to help brothers Gustavo and Alejandrino Mateos Flores, both of whom have the genetic disorder muscular dystrophy Duchenne, acquire needed home health care and transportation. The team helping to arrange care for the family includes members from Holland Hospital, Christian Neighbors of Douglas, and Fennville Public Schools, which the 16 and 14 year old boys attend. Women Who Care, now up to 70 members, meets quarterly with each member donating to $100 to a voted-on local charity making presentations. “Women Who Care have provided opportunities for the boys to receive support that will improve quality of life for them and their whole family,” FPS teaching and learning director Corey Harbaugh said. (Photo by Corey Harbaugh)