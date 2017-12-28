Year in review: ‘Boring” 2017 was not

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

It’s the time of year when peace on earth and good will towards men prevail, the news cycle therefore freezes and papers fill space with “Rear in Your View” … er, “Year in Review” retro-stories.

What just happened — or didn’t happen in 2017? Let’s go ‘round again:

January

The fifth annual Hair of the Dog New Year’s Day 5K run draws 208 entrants to exercise, some partaking of a Bloody Mary aid station, and raise close to $5,000 for the Saugatuck Education Foundation.

The Saugatuck Township Board appoints representatives to a proposed tri-community public safety study committee — which winds up never meeting. Among reasons is the township — population 2,944 compared to 1,232 in Douglas and 925 in Saugatuck city — wants five, to the cities’ three each, representatives.

Saugatuck city hires Alexander Weiss Consulting LLC of Evanston, Ill., for $15,000 to research the appropriate level of police service needed in the city and most cost-effective way to get it, putting on hold its participation in the aforesaid tri-community committee.

The Saugatuck Center for the Arts kicks off its winter Real to Reel documentary film series screening “All Governments Lie: Truth, Deception and the Spirit of I.F. Stone.”

Residents pack the Sauga-tuck High School media center, many to ask why schools superintendent Rolfe Timmerman approved a $24,000, one-year public facilities rental to what they call an anti-gay church without first consulting the school board or other members of the community. Third Coast Community Church Pastor Aaron Brown and parishioners deny they are anti-gay.

“Q-u-a-s-h-e-d,” spelled correctly by Jonathan Nissim in the 20th round, is the winning word in the annual Douglas Elementary School spelling bee.

An estimated 1,752 people, bearing the message “The Rights of ALL People Matter,” take part in a local sister version of the Women’s March on Washington, D.C. They are greeted by sunshine and 60+ degree winter weather.

The renewed interest in opening medical marijuana shops since Gov. Rick Snyder in September 2016 signed legislation allowing larger operations has Douglas and Saugatuck Township governments weighing new ordinances to govern them.

Chainsaw sculptor Bear-claw Jack Eppinga transforms the trunk and roots of Douglas Elementary School’s “Love Tree” —named for couples who carved their initials into it — into a new work of celebration.

Douglas businessman Nick DeMond pleads no-contest to assault with intent to commit sexual penetration with a minor victim.

Padnos Iron and Metal Co. president Jeff Padnos closes on 308 acres some call “The Wild Heart of Saugatuck” north of the Kalamazoo River channel to Lake Michigan. Working with Cottage Home of Holland, he hopes to build 40 homes and a boat basin on the property.

February

Third Coast Church Pastor Aaron Brown says the congregation will seek an alternative to Saugatuck Middle/ High School as its Sunday worship site to protect the school board “from further distractions from educational goals.”

“You have a world-class destination,” new Saugatuck-Douglas Convention & Visitors Bureau consultant Jerry Preston tells the CVB board, which is looking to replace 27-year executive director Felicia Fairchild. “Now you need a world-class leader.”

Douglas and Saugatuck Township have completed stretches of the nonmotorized Blue Star Trail and plan more of them. But without a Sau-gatuck city buy-in, those fragments may turn into a “path to nowhere” cautions Saugatuck city manager Kirk Harrier.

Saugatuck High School Interact Club members return from a six-day mission trip to the Dominican Republic, where they paint an existing school and plan to build another one in an impoverished sugarcane workers’ settlement.

Saugatuck Middle/High School’s production of the musical “Les Miserables” packs the school auditorium for three shows and draws rave reviews.

The Saugatuck-Douglas Historical Society is no longer. The organization marks its 31st year with a new name: the Saugatuck-Douglas History Center.

The last Lake Michigan ice melts before February ends, the earliest anyone here remembers.

March

The “Peterson Volcano” may be largely leveled, but it keeps erupting. Douglas City Council OKs enforcing a settlement requiring Tower Marine owner R.J. Peterson to complete a grading plan for the firm’s dredge spoils pile hours after Allegan County Circuit Court Judge Margaret Baker denies the city’s request to take over completing the work itself and billing Tower for the expense.

Saugatuck Public Schools honor Vic Mayer, a 1957 graduate, retired 33-year teacher and still-going 50-year sports announcer, with a plaque and flowers at the regular season-ending home basketball game.

Saugatuck City Council unanimously denies support for a nonmotorized trail plan designed by Douglas due to safety and traffic concerns on the Saugatuck side of the Blue Star Bridge.

Meghann Owen of Douglas faces charges in an alleged drunk driving accident that cause the death of passenger Jeremy Slenk of Saugatuck.

Douglas businessman Nick DeMond is sentenced to 23 months to 10 years in prison for assault with intent to commit sexual penetration.

Ernest Moreno of Fennville celebrates the first day of spring with a bang, driving 50- to 60-mph off where Wiley Road dead-ends at Lake Michigan. He lands in tree close to 300 feet below the dune crest, then in jail.

The Saugatuck Township Planning Commission approves Jeff Padnos-owned NorthShore of Saugatuck LLC’s request to rezone 17.2 acres on the eastern part of the 308 acres he bought in January, but wants more time to review newly-received information about the firm’s plans to build 23 homes around a 7-acre boat basin before OK’ing that.

April

Saugatuck Township Fire District staff and officers bring the heat to a township meeting discussing proposed International Fire Code amendments. Some area builders have complained the district’s enforcement of the code has been over-reaching, making their efforts unnecessarily difficult and costly. Fire Chief Greg Janik and officers counter the IFC exists to protect public and firefighters’ safety. “Lives are at stake,” he says.

Police are seeking a white male in his 20s suspected of robbing the Lakeshore Convenience store in Douglas while suggesting to the cashier he had a firearm.

Saugatuck Township will ask residents their views on a single waste hauler after a public hearing draws passionate comments for and against such a measure.

Arf! Douglas has a new Schultz Park dog park.

Former state Rep. Cindy Gamrat, ousted by peers for her role in covering up an extramarital affair with ex-Rep. Todd Courser, updates her lawsuit against the state, saying her life’s been ruined.

Saugatuck Township planning commission chair Kathleen Miller Cook wants staff to hire a certified planner to help that body’s deliberation on NorthShore of Saugatuck’s building requests. Staff, claiming its engagement of an attorney and own zoning administrator suffice for the preliminary approval process, declines to do so.

Early April showers, combined with seasonal rise due to snowmelt, cause Lakes Michigan and Huron to rise 3.2 inches in 12 days.

Allegan County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cronin upholds Saugatuck nixing a variance that would let Dune Ridge SA, LP build a bathroom on .11 acres fronting the Kalamazoo River east of Park Street.

Matthew Kimber, 37, of Zeeland is arraigned for the April 7 Lakeshore Convenience holdup.

Andrew J. Starring, 21, who admitted to trying to burn down his grandparents’ home in 2015, is sent to prison for up to 20 years after his third probation violation.

The Allegan County Health Department is investigating a doctor who allegedly performed liposuctions in an unapproved Glenn pole barn.

The Saugatuck Township Planning Commission votes 6-0 to give preliminary approvals for NorthShore of Saugatuck LLC to build 23 homes surrounding a boat basin where the lost lumber village of Singapore once stood.

Saugatuck Public Schools will raze the district’s 68 Washington St., Douglas, bus garage after the 1934-built structure’s roof collapses.

May

Third Coast Community Church says it will move Sunday worship services from Saugatuck Middle/High School to the Red Barn Theatre.

The Saugatuck Township Board votes 3-2 to ashcan pursuing a single waste hauler.

Fennville’s Kismet Farm Bakery opens in the long-vacant former Center Street Bistro/Chaps/Auction House building at 8 W. Center St., downtown Douglas.

Repairs made by Saugatuck Township to 300 feet of the 0.7-mile non-motorized trail built in 2007 have critics of its Blue Star Trail stretch now being built questioning such expenditures. Township officials say any infrastructure requires maintenance, but the $9,345 it spent to replace 3,176 feet of the existing trail came 10 years early and was needed because initial installation was not done properly.

State authorities suspend the license of Glenn doctor Bradley Bastrow for doing liposuction in an unfinished pole barn, improperly disposing and storing medical waste, dispensing controlled substances, commingling human and animal drugs, and taking the painkiller Tramadol for personal use there.

Saugatuck Brewing Co.’s Bonfire Brown wins a World Expo of Beer Gold Medal in the American Brown Ale category and is named Best in Show among 624 entries in the annual competition.

Tyler Smith of St. Joseph is charged with murdering his stepfather, Glenn Antique Store owner Robert “Mark” Hill.

Saugatuck Middle School sixth-graders, teachers and administrators join Lakeshore Charter Boat Association members catching 242 fish, later cooked and eaten, to cap their Salmon in the Classroom project.

June

John Edward DeBoer, 71, of Kalamazoo drowns after falling off his sailboat at Sergeant Marine in Saugatuck.

Should Douglas be more “for the birds”? Eighteen petition signers calling for the city to allow backyard chickens and other small fowl, think so.

Who knew cats could climb ladders? Saugatuck Township Fire District first responders see a mother ascend and descend rungs to save her kittens.

The Saugatuck-Douglas Convention & Visitors Bureau hires former Sonoma County (Calif.) Tourism Bureau president/CEO Ken Fischang as new executive director.

When your Tuff Turf Molebusters van gets sideswiped in your neighborhood, who you gonna call? 911 to start. No moles are hurt in the crash.

Area fire departments are pressed into extra duty by a five possibly arson-related morning grassfires along a 4-mile stretch of southbound I-196. That night, they respond to five to seven more grassfires set along the same northbound stretch.

Douglas accepts a low bid of $297,147.05 to complete the last 0.4-mile stretch of its Beach to Bayou nonmotorized trail from Wilderness Ridge west to Lakeshore Drive. It is built under different specs, and should not be mistaken for, city-approved Blue Star Trail north- and south-bound bike paths.

The 15th annual Town Crier 5K and 10K road races hook up with the first-ever Michigan Art Coast Half Marathon drawing 300 runners to raise funds for Saugatuck High School track and cross country programs. An art and craft beer festival planned for two days in conjunction with the runs fares less well.

Oops, he did it again. Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel — The Commercial Record columnist who moonlights as All Saints’ Episcopal Church rector — releases another murder mystery loosely based on 1920s Saugatuck. All are invited to his book signing at The Sand Bar.

The Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance sues Saugatuck Township claiming its planning commission wrongly granted NorthShore of Saugatuck LLC preliminary approvals to build 23 homes ringing a boat basin where the lost lumber village of Singapore once stood.

July

Close to 150 volunteers pack 373 boxes for a total of 80,586 meals during the annual Kids Coalition Against Hunger Assembly at Community Church of Douglas.

Sometimes short-changing can be literal. Take the counterfeit $10 bills discovered at the Oval Beach gate. Police describe them as an older version of authentic $10 bills and about one-eight of an inch smaller.

The heat remains on at a Saugatuck Township Fire District board meeting, where Chief Greg Janik says he will not accept International Fire Code revisions the township for six months has been proposing.

Five-year Ox-Bow School of Art and Artists’ Residency executive director Elizabeth Chodos accepts a new job starting this fall as Miller Gallery director at Carnegie Mellon University. The move will take her from remote loal woods to downtown Pittsburgh.

The new Retro Boat Rentals in The Old Boat House in downtown Saugatuck offers vintage 1950s and ‘60s fiberglass vessels given new life with electric motors.

Cow Hill Yacht Club’s annual Venetian Festival draws record crowds to have fun and raise charity funds in ideal weather.

Joy Lowe of Saugatuck undergoes major surgery to repair lacerations, plus nerve, muscle and tissue damage after falling out of a boat and being ripped by its propeller.

August

The Saugatuck Township Board votes 3-2 to amend fire cost-recovery policies over objections by Saugatuck Township Fire District partners Douglas and Saugatuck cities plus department leaders.

Artist and Ox-Bow academic director Mike Andrews is appointed the school’s new executive director.

“Economics and the environment need not be adversaries,” Jeff Padnos, new owner of the former Denison-McClendon land, says. “They can work together. We see this as an opportunity to do thoughtful business that benefits the community.”

Saugatuck’s Dunegrass development, rising on 56 of 130 acres formerly occupied by the Presbyterian Camps, has sold 13 of its 21 lots, one to Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins and his family.

Saugatuck city officials hope federal lawmakers can crank out legislation that will keep afloat the Kalamazoo River chain ferry. “If we don’t get (U.S. Coast Guard captain licensing) regulations eased … the 160-year-old chain ferry will not exist in the future,” councilman Bill Hess says.

The Saugatuck Yacht Club Youth Sailing Program ends its 11th season with the race team hoisting its first-ever Western Michigan Youth Sailing Association championship trophy.

The Saugatuck Township Board rebukes manager Aaron Sheridan for his conduct relating to fire code amendments in particular, but stops shy of firing him as some audience members urge.

The Saugatuck-Douglas

District Library Board votes to raze the annex next door to its Douglas main facility after April rains and a sump pump failure cause flooding that exacerbates other issues in the aging building.

Cloud cover renders the ballyhooed Great American Total Eclipse out-of-sight indeed.

The sun is setting on an eight-year awning dispute after Saugatuck City Council approves a consent agreement allowing the 790 Lake Street canopy to stay in place with a few modifications.

Mason Street Warehouse’s “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” wins Wilde Awards for Best Musical Direction and Scenic Design among state professional theatre productions in 2016.

September

The Saugatuck-Douglas Community Recreation Department’s 10th annual Blue Star Bridge Walk draws hundreds of two-and four-legged participants to follow Town Crier Art Tolsma tackling the “grueling” 623-foot trek.

Tyler Smith is found incompetent to stand trial for murdering his stepfather, Glenn Antique Store owner Robert “Mark” Hill, in May.

A peerless course, worthy cause and near-perfect weather draw 382 runners and walkers to the 18th annual Mt. Baldhead Challenge 15K and 5K road races sponsored by the Saugatuck-Douglas Rotary Club.

Saugatuck’s historic Rose Cottage is physically “up in the air” but its future isn’t. New owner Osa Munk, whose late husband invented stealth bomber technology, is having a new foundation put under the landmark cottage.

Chemical Bank notifies Fennville it will close the city’s only remaining bank.

Saugatuck’s historic Red Barn Theater may become home of Guardian Brewing Co., which plans to host everything from a brewery, restaurant, special events and yurt rentals on the site.

No one wants to end up dead because Lakeshore Drive dead ends where it washed out 31 years ago. But most residents attending a public hearing oppose re-establishing the north-south Allegan County primary road alongside Lake Michigan. Instead they favor a one-lane emergency access across the 4-lot stretch between Wiley Road and M-89.

Despite being new to the wine and hard-cider business, Crane’s Winery’s Apple Cherry is named World’s Best Flavoured Cider at the 2017 World Cider Awards in London.

October

Residents tell Douglas City Council loud and clear they oppose a plan to install downtown loudspeakers.

The Saugatuck Township board says no to requests by the Saugatuck Township Fire District board for a joint meeting to discuss cost-recovery disagreements and to videotape its meetings, both by the same 3-2 votes.

Douglas Elementary’s second annual Rock the Walk funder raises $39,500 for Team Wellness Initiatives at the school.

Saugatuck city residents feel safe in their community, see traffic issues and disorderly conduct as the most-pressing problems and think Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department officers treat people fairly, according to results of a police issues survey. It also finds officers need to develop better relationships and communication with the community.

Nine-year Saugatuck Public Schools Superintendent Rolfe Timmerman, 50, is retiring after close to 30 years as a public schools teacher and administrator. “Looking ahead,” says school board president Jeff Myers, “we agree that our strategic vision for the future would be best served by a leadership change at this time.”

The Saugatuck Township Zoning Board of Appeals votes 2-1 not to hear Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliances claims that Northshore of Saugatuck LLC was wrongly granted preliminary approvals to build 23 homes around a boat basin on its property. The ZBA rules for the second time in four years that Alliance members lack legal standing to contest the planning commission’s actions.

Douglas has a choice of firms waiting to dish up its next single waste-hauling contract: Chef or Chef.

The Saugatuck-Douglas Convention & Visitors Bureau board terminates four-month executive director Ken Fischang, claiming his experience heading the Sonoma County (Calif.) Tourism Bureau’s $8.3-million annual budget and 26 full-time employees was not a good fit for handling day-to-day duties of the two-staff-member local bureau.

The Saugatuck Township Planning Commission votes 4-1 to grant NorthShore of Saugatuck final approval to build homes around a boat basin on land called “the wild heart of Saugatuck” by some, over objections by Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance members and appeals attorneys.

Nine-year Douglas treasurer/finance director Bob Drexler is leaving to become financial director of Bullhead City, Ariz.

You know Halloween has come to Douglas when grown-ups get serious about dressing up in creative costume and demonstrators condemn them to nether regions. A group shows up at the night parade to assure revelers they will not go unjudged.

November

Douglas silences plans to install downtown loudspeakers after no residents speak up to back the idea.

Michigan actor, writer and musician Jeff Daniels and his band present a sellout show at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts.

There have been more-eventful local elections than this year’s, which sees all incumbents re-elected without opposition and millage renewals pass handily.

The good news is Douglas has installed and dedicated the re-created Old Root Beer Barrel at the southwest corner of Ferry and Center streets. The less-clear news: now what will be done with it?

Two residents call for four of five Saugatuck Township Board members to be recalled in the wake of fire code amendments passed Aug. 2.

Ken Trester becomes new Saugatuck city mayor after Chris Peterson completes her second one-year term in that post.

Second-year Douglas City Council member Linda Anderson replaces seven-year mayor Jim Wiley after Wiley steps aside.

Community volunteers pack and distribute close to 500 meals for the 34th annual Christian Neighbors Thanksgiving basket distribution to needy families.

The Saugatuck-Douglas Convention & Visitors Bureau hires former Rockford (Ill.) Area CVB marketing and public affairs director Josh Albrecht as its third executive director in the last 12 months.

Residents calling for recall of four Saugatuck Township board members re-file after the Allegan County Election Commission rules their petition language isn’t sufficiently factual or clear.

Douglas City Council agrees to buy a now-vacant 9.59-ace former orchard on 66th Street in Saugatuck Township for $48,837.29 to possibly house its public works operations. Residential neighbors voice objections.

Almost a year ago Saugatuck City Council members decided to pay $15,000 to study police service options. They’re still looking. “We’re still getting information,” new Mayor Ken Trester says.

Saugatuck High School’s football team advances to the Michigan District 7 title game at Detroit’s Ford Field before falling to defending champion Pewamo Westphalia, who also eliminated the Indians from last season’s playoffs, 21-0.

The owner of 33 acres east of I-196 Exit 41 is seeking Laketown Township commercial planned unit development approval to build there on both sides of Blue Star Highway. Dick Darby’s proposed building start and end dates remain unclear.

December

Former Saugatuck-Douglas Convention & Visitors Bureau executive director Felicia Fairchild files an arbitration demand with the CVB claiming copyright infringement, merit pay, unreimbursed expenses, office furniture, slander and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She also seeks to recover attorney fees.

Two residents seeking to recall four of five Saugatuck Township board members re-file their petition for a second and third time after the Allegan County Election Bureau votes 2-1 that their complaint language still isn’t factual and clear enough.

Douglas Lakeshore Convenience store armed robber Matthew Kimber is sentenced to 68 to 108 months in prison.

The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board recommends granting Douglas $1,001,400 to acquire Point Pleasant Marina and Laketown Township $640,000 to buy 2.7 acres next to its Lake Michigan beach.

DeMond’s SuperValu has its liquor license revoked because stockholder Nick DeMond was found guilty in March of a felony. The community’s largest grocery store appeals the Michigan Liquor Control Commission action.

Saugatuck Township is looking for a new district fire board representative after township trustee Roy McIlwaine resigns that position.

The Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance again appeals a Saugatuck Township ruling that may pave the way for developing what some call “the Wild Heart of Saugatuck.” Representatives from NorthShore of Saugatuck LLC, which is proposing to build 23 homes around a 7-acre boat basin on its 308 acres, claim appellants’ strategy is to cause the developer’s efforts “death by 1,000 paper cuts.”

Douglas City Council votes 6-0 to uphold city manager Bill LeFevere firing Saugatuck-Douglas police officer Mark Zerbe, who has taken a leave of absence for what he calls a city-related illness since July 12. Douglas also terminated Zerbe in 2008, but had that action reversed in an out-of-court arbitration.

Saugatuck Township residents Kathy Sturm and Cindy Osman, who is also Saugatuck city zoning administrator, see the Allegan County Election Commission approve the sufficiency of their recall petition language by a 2-1 vote. The panel rules their claim that clerk Brad Rudich, treasurer Lori Babinksi and trustees Doug Lane and Roy McIlwaine voted to reprimand township manager Aaron Sheridan was clear and factual enough for petitioners to proceed with collecting signatures calling for such a public vote.

Who is best qualified to be the next Douglas City Council member: an ex-school board president, the city’s 12-year board of review chair, a corporate marketing professional or a comedian? Council chooses two-year resident and Herman Miller digital marketing director Aaron Millerto fill the seat former Mayor Jim Wiley vacated.

Can it get any stranger? Sure it can. Happy New Year!