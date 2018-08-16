‘Yes’ vote means spring start for new library

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck-Douglas District Library board members voiced excitement — all the while knowing their work was cut out — after voters Aug. 7 approved a 25-year, .4271-mill tax increase to build a new $4.35-million library.

It will be across the street from the facility’s current home in an 1870s-built former church at the corner of Mixer and Center streets in Douglas.

Board members were happy because the measure, which passed handily by 1,377 yes votes to 768 no, will allow moving from an historic-but-antiquated, non-handicap-access structure into a new 9,000-square-feet building, constructed on a single story, with amenities needed for use in the 21st century.

They were also humbled by the work at hand.

“Our next steps,” said head librarian Ingrid Boyer, “are to meet with our architect, Tracy Sweeney of HED Design, to revise conceptual plans in response to pre-election public-feedback forums. We figure three months for that.

“We hope to break ground, under project manager Skillman Corp. of Portage, in late winter to early spring 2019 and be in our new home nine to 12 months after.

“We are gratified,” Boyer continued, “by the voter turnout and support. I felt the work done by our board soliciting and responding to public input was very thorough. The volunteer ‘Yes’ committee was amazingly supportive.

“Our staff is really energized and inspired to work through this transformation and serve our community the very best that we can.”

Last week’s 64-percent “yes” vote reverses voters’ response on an Aug. 5, 2014, request for a 26-year, 0.67-mill bond to build and equip a new 12,500-square-foot, $5.14-million library on the same parcel, 899 “no” votes to 550 “yes.” They rejected a paired 10-year, .3-mill increase for operations, 856 to 593.

Many who voted no then said they were not anti-library, but felt the proposal was over-ambitious and expensive. Some also objected to the board buying land beforehand.

The board’s 2014 capital campaign raised about $275,000, most of which went to purchase the lot on which the new library will stand, across Center and a half-block west from the current library.

The board’s second go-around last week was a more-modest request that resonated with most voters.

For an average $300,000 local home, .4271 mills per $1,000 of valuation equates to $54.07 per year or $5.34 a month. The new millage will go into effect as part of the winter property tax bill sent in December 2018.

Ownership of the current building will revert to the City of Douglas, which intends to preserve and adapt the structure to another public use.