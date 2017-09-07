Yoga, mindfulness lessons shared

Saugatuck High School physical education and health teacher Sherri Austin and local yoga instructor Michelle Shaw shared the latest science on yoga’s effect on the adolescent brain from Harvard Medical School with Saugatuck Public Schools staff Aug. 29 as part of the district’s Back-to-School Professional Development.

In addition, the women showed teachers how to incorporate a yoga breathing toolkit which helps develop self-awareness, self-regulation and stress resiliency.

Austin and Shaw attended a 10-day workshop at Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health in Stockbridge, Mass., this summer in order to learn more about the benefits of breath work and yoga.