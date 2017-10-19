ZBA denies group standing on dunes appeal

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Township Zoning Board of Appeals voted 2-1 Oct. 11 not to hear an environmental group’s claim that a dunes developer was wrongly granted preliminary approvals, ruling Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance members lacked legal standing to contest the planning commission’s actions.

The Alliance since 2007 has fought development of what some members call “The Wild Heart of Sauga-tuck” fronting Lake Michigan and the Kalamazoo River channel.

NorthShore of Saugatuck LLC — headed by Jeff and Peg Padnos working with Cottage Home builders — bought 308 acres north of the channel from the Aubrey McClendon estate in March.

The developer has proposed around 40 single-family homes on the total parcel. Seven sites on Lake Michigan and eight on the river are for sale, with lot prices ranging from $1.5 million to $2.95 million.

Cottage Home president Brian Bosgraaf told The Commercial Record last week four of those sites had been sold and work will start on two houses in December.

The planning commission voted 6-0 April 26 to grant preliminary planned unit development and site condominium approvals allowing Northshore to build 23 homes on 95.67 acres ringing a 6.54-acre boat basin, contingent on the new owner meeting 15 conditions.

Among them were NorthShore acquiring permits from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality concerning the project’s impact on critical dunes (a public hearing was scheduled for that request Tuesday, Oct. 17, too late for our print deadline) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers vis-a-vis basin’s effect on navigable waterways.

The Corps has requested an archeological survey of the site, which is on or near the lost 1800s lumber mill town of Singapore. Bosgraaf said most have that study has been completed.

The Alliance sued the township June 20 citing violations of the approval process and township zoning ordinance requirements.

The township’s “anti-keyholing” (Section 40-910(h) ordinance states, “In no event shall a canal or channel be excavated for the purpose of increasing the Water Frontage required by this section. Canals or channels which interface with an Inland Waterway or Lake Michigan and were lawfully in existence as of the effective date of this section may be cleaned and maintained in accordance with applicable laws of the State of Michigan so long as they are not enlarged.”

SDCA affidavits do not cite the ensuing Section 40-910(i), which says, “To the extent applicable, this article shall be considered when the Township receives a Planned Unit Development application. At the discretion of the Township, and as allowed by the standards in Section 40-779 and Section 40-780, the requirements of this article may be modified.” The preliminary approval was for a PUD. The planning commission was aware of this section too.

Does “in no event” trump what the ensuing caveat? That argument was pre-emptied, in this case at least, by the ZBA’s “standing” ruling.

The Michigan Zoning Enabling Act says ZBAs may hear appeals “by a person aggrieved.” “Courts have interpreted this standard,” says the township’s majority-passed resolution, “as requiring proof of ‘some special damages not common to other property owners similarly situated.

The SDCA’s complaints, it goes on, “might be true of any lakefront development on the property in question. Any development on the property might lead to additional dwellings, residents and visitors, motor vehicles, boats, all of which create additional noise and lights … which establishes the general, as opposed to specific, nature of the damage the SDCA is claiming associated with the proposed NorthShores PUD and SAU.”

The resolution notes both the ZBA in 2013 and Allegan County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cronin in 2015 ruled The Alliance lacked standing on similar appeals of approvals granted McClendon on the property.

Cronin heard arguments on the SDCA’s June 20 appeal Aug. 28, taking the matter under his advisement.

ZBA chair Mark Putnam told the audience standing would be discussed first, and, if granted, the Alliance claims after. “Please limit your comments to the standing issue until such time,” he said.

Alliance member Jon Helmrich said the court’s 2015 denial of standing, which involved building a road on the property, were very different in terms of who would be impacted from NorthShore’s planned marina basin, which would be 1,639 feet long, 200 feet wide. 18 feet deep and require dredging and redistributing 160,000 tons of sand.

SDCA attorney Scott Howard said substantive questions — Did the planning commission do right or wrong? — were also at stake. “It would be a tragedy not to get there (due to a procedural matter),” he said. “

“You are telling people who would be directly impacted by this project, ‘Sorry, the township hall is shut to you. You have no say in matters going forward.”

The planning commission, Putnam noted, had held three public meetings — the first one a hearing, but audience comments were taken at the other two — before reaching its decision.

“I think we have listened to the public,” said the ZBA chair.

“I’m a riverfront property owner,” said Dayle Harrison, who previously served on the planning commission and ZBA. “Do I have standing?

“The people of this community have a right to due process,” he continued. “Never, in the time I served, were citizens denied standing.”

Riverfront residents Liz Engel, a longtime realtor, and her husband Dave, a charter boat captain, claimed they had economic and personal interests that obviously gave them standing.

“I’m not sure at this point,” Howard told the ZBA, “who has standing, other than the landowner. If the people who have spoken and filed affidavits are not ‘affected parties,’ who does have standing?”

“We get it,” NorthShore attorney Carl Gabrielse said. “The SDCA is opposed to any development on this land and has made clear they will contest it at every level.”

He cited an Alliance board member saying at a June 27 public meeting, “Our strategy is death by 1,000 paper cuts,” i.e. “inundate NorthShore with so much paperwork that they eventually bleed out … delay the development as long as possible so NorthShore runs out of money.

“Being ‘opposed’ is not the same, legally, as being ‘aggrieved,’” the developer’s lawyer said.

Howard and township resident Steve McKown, a retired municipal attorney, said standards for granting standing are lower for ZBAs than in courtrooms.

“Can you cite casework?” township litigation attorney Jim Straub asked them. Neither could.

“I support participative government,” said ZBA alternate Catherine Dritsas, sitting in for regular member Bill Rowe whom, due to a real estate partner’s work with NorthShore, recused himself from participation. “I believe the Alliance does have standing. We have to hear citizens at the local level.”

“We do and have heard them,” said Putnam. “The question is, ‘Do they have legal standing?’”

“Do they meet the ‘aggrieved party’ definition?” asked ZBA member Rick Brady.

Dritsas’ motion to allow the complainants’ standing status died for lack of a second. Putnam moved, with Brady’s support, to deny that status. Their votes prevailed.

“The public will have an opportunity to weigh in further along in the process,” Putnam said.

Bosgraaf told The Commercial Record last week’s outcome did not surprise him.

“But there are more steps to take,” he said.