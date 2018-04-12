ZBA dings another dunes appeal, more wait

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance is not taking being denied legal standing sitting down.

The group, denied the right to appeal Saugatuck Township approvals for private owners to develop land north of the Kalamazoo River channel to Lake Michigan for the fifth time in five years Monday, plans to continue resistance efforts.

The township zoning board of appeals for the third time since 2013 ruled Alliance members had failed to show they were specifically aggrieved by the project’s impact, hence lacked legal standing to appeal — in this case, final planning commission approvals granted North-Shore of Saugatuck to build 23 homes around a 6.54-acre boat basin Oct. 23 last year.

The ZBA’s resolution, which passed 4-0, notes both it in 2013 and Allegan County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cronin in 2015 ruled the Alliance lacked standing on similar appeals of permits granted former owner Singapore Dunes on the subject property.

The SDCA was granted standing to appeal a Michigan Department of Environmental ruling by an administrative judge, but responded too late to meet the deadline.

The ZBA Oct. 11 last year denied the group had standing to appeal the planning commission’s preliminary approvals April 26 for the NorthShore project, upheld by visiting circuit court Judge Wesley Nykamp Feb. 6.

The DEQ approved permits for the basin and road access to it, Jan. 26. The Alliance has appealed that ruling, Ny-kamp’s Feb. 6 order and may appeal Monday’s ZBA ruling also.

The U.S Army Corps of Engineers, which has purview over waterways hydrology, has asked NorthShore to furnish an archeological study before ruling on whether to grant it a permit to build the boat basin.

NorthShore spokesman and Cottage Home president Brian Bosgraaf said that study is near complete and shortly will be submitted.

NorthShore attorney Carl Gabrielse, quoting an SDCA board member’s public statement June 27 last year, called the group’s strategy “death by a 1,000 paper cuts,” i.e. inundate the developers with so much paperwork and delays they eventually bleed out, running out of money.

“This is the fifth appeal in as many years, and not one of them has been successful,” the lawyer said.

SDCA president David Swan said Monday North-Shore’s more-recently announced plans to store basin dredging spoils within 250 feet of a home owned by members was new evidence of direct impact the action would have on neighbors.

Alliance attorney Scott Howard have also made clear that users of public property adjacent to a subject parcel — in this case the river mouth to the south and Saugatuck Dunes State Park immediately north — have standing.

The ZBA Monday disagreed. The Michigan Zoning Enabling Act, said its resolution, says ZBAs may hear appeals “by a person aggrieved.”

“Courts have interpreted this standard,” it goes on, “as requiring proof of ‘some special damages not common to other property owners similarly situated.

“(The ZBA) finds this standard is required by state law, and that any lower standard that might be suggested in the township’s zoning ordinance conflicts with state law and is therefore invalid.

“SDCA has not been able to explain satisfactorily how the planning commission would be able to prevent the development as proposed by NorthShore with reference ot adverse impact on wetland or critical dune areas located within the property at issue.

“The SDCA has not been able to articulate how it would suffer any special damage, different from damage that would allegedly be sustained by the general public, with reference to the development of the subject real estate,” the ZBA resolution said.

“It is alarming,” Swan said afterward, “that the Township refuses to enforce the laws and procedures that make the proposed marina at the mouth of the Kalamazoo River illegal.

“We will continue to fight this illegal marina basing our claims in science, economics, public policy and the law — just as we always have and always will,” he said.