Zing sells at auction for $379K

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Zing Eat/Drink, a Douglas martini bar closed since 2015 when owner Jim Petzing relocated to Las Vegas to become a professional poker player, sold at auction March 13 for $379,000.

“I got just enough to cover my mortgage nut,” said Petzing, who acquired and reopened the former Blue Moon Bar & Grill at 310 Blue Star Hwy., Douglas, in 2011, on his Caringbridge blog. He is now undergoing a second round of chemotherapy for cancer.

“It has been a never-ending stress point and I pray that I’m done with it for good. AMEN!” Petzing said.

The owner cut a colorful figure here, teaching poker classes at Zing, volunteering in the community and using his presidency of the Saugatuck-Douglas Area Business Association to call for more business-friendly local governance.

Three days after he lost his Nov. 3, 2015, bid for Douglas City Council, Petzing announced he planned to leave town and sell Zing for a $799,000 asking price. It was last listed with Coldwell Banker Woodland-Schmidt Realtor Kevin Putnam for $499,000.

“This property,” said the listing, “has many business and income options. The restaurant seating capacity is 158 and has a huge fully-equipped commercial kitchen.

“There are two different bar areas, with the main bar being one of the largest in both Saugatuck and Douglas,” the listing continued.

“The property has two outdoor patios for serving food or private parties. In addition, there is a beautiful one-bedroom apartment, along with a studio apartment. The apartments can be used as living space or would make awesome rental/income properties.

“The property also comes with all restaurant dining furniture, large newer walk-in cooler/freezer, another walk-in bar cooler, dry storage area, Aloha POS system, ADT security system, laundry room and more.”

Vic Kuiper of LASTBIDrealestate. com co-listed the parcel with Putnam and said the buyer, whose name he could not yet disclose, had opted to buy an additional $10,000 Class C liquor license offered with it. The new owner also ponied up a 10 percent buyer’s premium.

“We received 114 total bids from 11 bidders in five states who we’d call qualified. The final auction price came in consistent with numbers we’d been seeing on the market.

“The parties closed March 16,” Kuiper said.